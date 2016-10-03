Western Wisconsin string band the Rush River Ramblers will kick off the 2016-17 River Falls barn dance series on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the gym of the River Falls Academy (the former Meyer Middle School) at 439 West Maple St., River Falls, from 7-9:30 p.m.

The Rush River Ramblers feature old-time musicians from Spring Valley and Martell, with Sue West, a nationally recognized folksinger, on guitar. The group has been a crowd favorite in the River Falls summer Music in the Parks series and spring Bluegrass Festival.

No prior dancing experience is necessary. A skilled caller teaches steps to newcomers and more seasoned dancers alike. All dancing is social and singles are welcome. Children are especially encouraged to participate in the opening family dance segment from 7 to 8 p.m. The second part of the evening features somewhat more advanced dances.

Other dates in the 2016-17 series feature a diverse roster of local and Twin Cities musicians: Barn Cats on Saturday, Nov. 19; Greenwood Tree on Saturday, Jan. 21; the Kinni Creek Boys on Saturday, Feb. 18; Rush River Ramblers on Saturday, March 18; and Grit Pickers on Saturday, April 22.

The barn dance series is volunteer-operated and jointly sponsored by River Falls Community Arts Base and River Falls Parks and Recreation. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for 12 and under. Inexpensive refreshments are available.

For more Informatio, visit www.riverfallscab.org.