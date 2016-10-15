Gillis retires from Hammond library after 20 years

“The fact that we are automated now is the biggest change I’ve seen since I’ve been at the library,” Gillis said. “When I started here, we handstamped patron’s check-out slips, and in the back of the book there were cards in pockets that you would file and we had a card catalog. All of that is online now. We do everything online now. We can check in and check out books on the computer as well.”

Now, 20 years later, Gillis is retiring from the library and will be taking it easy in her retirement.

“It’s a long, drawn-out physical issue that, under advice from my medical team, it is time to slow down,” Gillis said. “When I’m here at work I’m on my feet a lot and it was taking its toll.”

Gillis got her start at the library after a call from the library board asking if she wanted a job.

“I got a call from somebody that was on the library board one day and asked if I wanted to work here,” Gillis said. “I was home because I had just had a big surgery to remove cancer, and I hadn’t found a job or anything yet.”

When Gillis started at the library, the facility was open 2-8 p.m., three nights a week and Saturday afternoon, which was just the right amount of hours for Gillis to work at the time.

“Our hours have changed as well — we are open six days a week year-round now. That is also a big change,” Gillis said. “We’ve also increased our numbers of patrons and our circulation has increased mightily as well. Our programing has increased mightily, too.”

Throughout the years, Gillis has performed many tasks, but the most common of those has been shelving many, many books and waiting on patrons.

“But my favorite duty of all is, for the last 12 years or so, I’ve been taking books to the nursing home and meeting with the patrons,” Gillis said.

The library held a retirement party for Gillis on Friday, Sept. 30, which was also her last day on the job.

“If my children have their way, I’ll be doing a lot of being there for them. And I’ve got a brand new grandson who is three months old, and mom asked me if I’d come clean their house and I asked her how much she would pay me,” Gillis said. “I do watch two of my grandchildren two days a week right now, too. And Michelle has been gracious to help me work around that schedule.”

Though Gillis will be taking things easier now that she is retired, she still plans to volunteer a lot of her time to help others.

“I’m still going to volunteer to deliver books to the nursing home,” Gillis said. “I also go down once a month to make greeting cards with a combined group from the assisted living apartments and some people that used to attend the senior center. I also like to help with the senior community meal that is held at the assisted living center as well.”

Along with volunteering, Gillis also plans to take care of her house and yard more now that she has the time to do so again.

“I’ll also be seriously cleaning my house and working in my yard as well,” Gillis said. “I haven’t had the chance to do that for a while with my work schedule. But that is it. I’m not looking beyond the first couple months of my retirement.”

Of all the things Gillis will miss the most about her job at the library are her co-workers and the people she helped on a daily basis.

“I’ll miss Michelle and Jane are the people I’ll miss the most after I retire,” Gillis said. “We’ve had a good relationship that is unique in this world, especially for three women to get along as well as we have for as long as we have. I’ll also miss the patrons.”