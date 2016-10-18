Count Whackula’s Things that go Bump in the Night!

As a family-oriented event, Count Whackula’s show is never too scary, no matter your age. Using storytelling, drama, comedy, magic and audience participation, the Count makes sure his show is full of fun for everyone.

Each of Count Whackula’s routines is filled with Halloween-themed magic and comedy that promotes a specific book. The Count will also be promoting some trick-or-treating safety tips to help remind kids how to be safe while they’re out having fun on Halloween.

To find out more about this show or other Robert and Lynn Halbrook Productions, visit them at their website at www.thelyceums.com or by calling 800-659-4606.

The library has candy for dessert and we’d love to see everyone’s amazing costumes, so please stop in and join us for a fun evening, even if you aren’t able to stay for the whole show.

S.T.E.M. Program: In partnership with the St. Croix County Extension office, our library has been offering a monthly S.T.E.M. program where students in grades 4-8 can come join us in fun, hands-on science experiments. Our October S.T.E.M. program is coming up on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

This program is going to continue to be offered here at the library through the month of December, with a different topic and experiments for each month.

Library Pokémon Badges: Exciting news! From Oct. 17 through Nov. 18 stop in to the library for opportunities to earn your very own library themed Pokémon badge.

There are eight different Pokémon- and library-themed challenges, a different challenge for each badge. This program will be running for five weeks throughout October and November, capped off with a fun Pokémon movie and video game party on Nov. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those who have earned all eight badges and come to the party will also earn a small Pokémon figure.

A Novel Idea Book Club: Monday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m., at the Barn Board Grill. The first book selection will be “All the Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr-Winner of the Pulitzer Prize. We have copies of the book available for checkout, so stop by the library to get started on the amazing read.

For more information, email Gloria Knott at knottquiearanch@gmail.com.

Story Time: Story times are Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m. The theme of Oct. 10 will be fire safety; the week of Oct. 16 will be fall; the week of Oct. 24 will be Halloween (costumes for story time are encouraged), and the week of Oct. 31 will be monsters. Story time fun includes music, finger plays, books, crafts, and sensory bins, with lots of learning.

Job Center: Wednesday, October 28, 10 a.m. to noon. Come in and get information on job searches, building better resumes and cover letters, and learn about what employers are looking for in applicants.

Written by Krissa Coleman, library director at the Hazel Mackin Public Library.