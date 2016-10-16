Friday Memorial Library: Why can’t we be friends?

As National Friends of the Library Week (Oct. 16-22) is upon us, I would like to share with you how much the Friends group means to the library and the community. Along with the much appreciated funds for purchasing additional library materials, furniture, supplies and hiring professional story tellers or program presenters, having a Friends group means being able to have a successful, well-organized and highly-anticipated book sale twice per year for the community; it means having the funds and the helpers needed to promote the library; it means people being willing to give up their time to advocate for a new 21st century building; it means having first-rate children’s literacy initiatives, including 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten and the Summer Reading Program.

As the library and the Friends group grow and change, these services provided by the Friends are mainstays that help the library tremendously, thereby helping the community. While one of the primary goals for having a Friends group includes monetary funds, other just as important goals include the help for the library that comes in the form of friendship and time freely given to support library services, and the Friends group’s commitment to support library goals.

For those of you who are currently members of the Friends group, I hope you will continue your membership in this vital and worthwhile organization. For those thinking about joining, consider supporting this special institution. For those who wish to support the Friends in other ways, please consider shopping or donating to the book sale June 5-9, or shopping through Amazon Smile, which will donate 0.5 percent of your Amazon purchase to the Friends of the Friday Memorial Library.

For more information on how to join the Friends please call or visit the Friday Memorial Library website for a printable membership form.

Written by Kimberly Hennings, director of the Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond.