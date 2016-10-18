Haunted Library: A family friendly, non-scary event filled with fun and games from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Come dressed in costume and get ready to “Trick-or-Treat.”

Treats will be handed out throughout the Haunted Library, at a Trunk-Or-Treat just outside of the library on Charlotte Street, and with the Carnival games the Friends of the Hammond Community Library are hosting.

Literacy Night: Elephant and Piggie (Mo Willems) — 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

An evening filled with stories and crafts with two lovable characters of the Mo Willems books, Elephant and Piggie.

Literacy Night: Day of the Dead a Spanish/English storytime at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Join Michelle Johnson and Julia Hetletved as they present stories, learning opportunities, and crafts about “Day of the Dead”, a Mexican holiday celebrated Nov. 1-2, in both Spanish and English.

Customer Appreciation Prize Drawing. Dates to enter the drawing: Oct. 15 through Nov. 15.

Stop in for the details and see your prize for this month. Let’s just say that checking out materials from the Hammond Community Library has its perks!

Monthly programs

Page Turners Book Club is reading: “The Widow’s War,” by Sally Gunning, for their discussion in October.

Thursday Morning Book Club is reading: “The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend,” by Katarina Bivald, for their discussion in October.

Cozy Book Club Meeting, 7 p.m., third Monday of the each month. Next meeting will be on Oct. 24 (note date change). October challenge is to find a cozy book that takes place in New Orleans. Read any cozy mystery to your liking and then each month discuss your likes and dislikes with the group of the book or series you have read.

Free Indoor Walking Workouts 4 p.m., every Monday.

Bot Fun: working with Ozobots, Mouse Robots and Dash Robot, easy coding for ages 4 and older. 6-7 p.m. every Wednesday.

Coloring Club meets on second Thursday of each month, next meeting is from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13.

Busy Bees, a program for ages 3-5 to have fun learning the alphabet, numbers, colors, shapes, and so much more at 4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday.

Next STEM program is Thursday, Oct. 27, and there will be gumdrops, wire, toothpicks, construction paper, puff balls, etc. all ready for your challenges in October.

Crochet and Knit Club meets from 6-8 p.m. every Monday night at the library.

Written by Michelle Johnson, librarian at the Hammond Community Library.