Busy fall at the Somerset Public Library

One reason our fall is busy is because of our annual Silent Auction, which is a major fundraiser for the library. We have a lofty goal of $6,000 for new shelves in the kids’ area. We have outgrown the picture book bins that have served us well for over 20 years. The auction items will be displayed during the weeks of Oct. 11–15, and Oct. 17-22. On Saturday, Oct. 22, final bids will be taken at noon when we close. Thank you to everyone who donated items for our auction, especially our local businesses who have been generous with gift certificates and merchandise. We have some fun stuff this year, so come down and have a look. Check out a sampling of the baskets on Facebook at facebook.com/pages/Somerset-Public-Library. If you have a lot of trick-or-treaters that come to your house, you may be interested in viewing our two baskets of treats. You won’t even have to go shopping.

Our next Tech Time event will be on Thursday, Oct. 27. Barb Krueger, director of the Deer Park Public Library, will be here from 4-7 p.m. that day. Get all your questions about digital devices answered during a one-on-one session. You can sign up at the library for half hour slots. Download, install, and update at no cost to you for this service.

We have some tricks up our sleeve for Halloween as well. We will be handing out non-edible treats here at the library from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. You can drop off your pumpkin decorated like a favorite book character as well…remember only FAKE pumpkins for this contest. Some of our staff will be at the Girl Scout Halloween party at the High School from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be games, a used book sale, and trinkets to purchase in support of our effort to replace the shelving in the kids’ area of the library.

Written by Susan Stepka, Assistant Librarian at the Somerset Public Library