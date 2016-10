First place, Mike Schmit, a rookie grower, with a pumpkin weighing in at 2,106 pounds; second place, veteran New Richmond grower Lorelee Zywiec (on right) with a giant weighing in at 1,938 pounds; and third place went to another rookie grower from Minnesota, Chris Qualley, with a pumpkin weighing in at a Minnesota State Record 1,918 pounds.

The top three places at this year’s giant pumpkin weigh-off at Harvest Fest in Stillwater are as follows: First place, Mike Schmit, a rookie grower, with a pumpkin weighing in at 2,106 pounds; second place, veteran New Richmond grower Lorelee Zywiec with a giant weighing in at 1,938 pounds; and third place went to another rookie grower from Minnesota, Chris Qualley, with a pumpkin weighing in at a Minnesota State Record 1,918 pounds.