When worlds collide: Ben McDonnell thriving

And while acting and directing is his ultimate goal, his skill set goes well beyond.

He loves horses and continues to compete in barrel racing. He loves dancing. He has a degree in art and can do web design.

Ben has also recently taken up filmmaking — and will be back in Minnesota for the Twin Cities Film Festival where his most recent project, “I” will premiere this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 23, at the festival.

The premiere is at 8 p.m., with the red carpet at 7:30 p.m.

But to get to the point where his own film has been selected to be included in a film festival hasn’t been easy… the challenges continue to drive him to achieve.

Consider that when he was a teenager, he didn’t take to sports. He always knew that his direction would be focused toward entertainment.

“Back in 2006-07 I started taking acting lessons at the Old Gem Theater in New Richmond,” Ben said about his humble beginnings in the world of entertainment.

That quickly expanded beyond New Richmond when, as a 15-year-old, he began flying out to Los Angeles for long weekends to take part in acting classes.

Though his mother, Penny Riermann, didn’t want to go with Ben to California because she wasn’t into the big city thing, Ben was happy when his ninth grade science teacher, Brenda Ramin, accompanied him on some of those trips.

“I would not have been where I am without her,” he said.

“I knew I had to do more… I finally got some photo shoots and signed with my first agent… I had been coming out to L.A. since 2008, so it was very quick,” he said.

Spending those three or four days each weekend in L.A. helped solidify his career path.

“That got me a taste of L.A. and I knew that’s where I wanted to be.”

So when he finished his high school classes online as a senior, Ben then moved to L.A.

But not for long.

He ended up coming back home to Wisconsin to attend the Art Institute in the Twin Cities where he received a degree.

But he knew that L.A. was where he belonged if he was to realize his dreams.

Moving back to L.A. after school was his next move… one that he doesn’t regret.

Since then he’s grown exponentially, as has his resume.

“I’ve been really busy… there have been a lot of exciting things going on,” he said.

Those “exciting things” have included a role as the young Mike Webster in the film “Concussion” that stars Will Smith. But he’s also been seen on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and even in commercials. He said he recently shot a commercial for Nature Valley.

It’s that diversity that fits into his well-rounded resume.

“When you live in L.A., you hear about people who are the ‘quadruple threat.’ People do so many things. When you live here you don’t have a job every day. You have to find things … you have to find different avenues.”

For instance, he also does modeling on the side, he also is a dancer and loves hip-hop dancing.

“But that’s not my ultimate goal,” he said. “I don’t think you can be overskilled. I don’t want to put myself in a box… I’m good at a lot of things instead of just one thing. Whether it’s yoga or web design, I think I have a well-rounded skill set. They all work together. Because it’s all about advertising, having a degree in advertising really helps, too. I feel like everything collides.

“For instance, I had no idea how to make a film … and I learned as I went. I’ve been on sets, so I learned how to do those kinds of things by studying other people and how they do things,” Ben said.

That’s how he got involved in making his most current film.

“It all fell together really well,” he said about the film that was shot completely in Minnesota last year when he was back in the area.

“You know when you have an image of what it could be? And it turns out ten times better than you thought? That’s what happened with this film.”

The film is about 11 different people who all tell their story, but Ben took a different tactic in filming those stories — a tactic that he learned from horses.

While growing up, his family always had horses, he was always riding and continues to compete as a rider to this day.

What he learned is that one has to read a horse’s demeanor through their eyes.

“These people we filmed — and I know them all — came in and told their stories, but I only filmed their eyes. They had no idea. I didn’t tell them I was filming only their eyes. I didn’t want to tell them… that would have made them too conscious of their eyes,” he said.

But life’s early struggles helps Ben to this day as he continues on his journey.

“I remember going through high school… and listening to people laughing at me and thinking what I was doing was crazy. You know people love to tell you can’t do something. If you tell me not to do something, then I really want to do it. If you want to get into the entertainment industry… or any industry… you have to want it 150 percent. Because if you just kind of want to do it, it’s not going to work. You have to make it your life — you have to breathe, eat and die for it. But just do it and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t. There are things you can do in a small town to start you on your way. Practice at home, start watching TV and analyze how people act and talk and how they interact, how they look on screen. Do research online… there are so many things you can do when you are younger… you don’t have to be in New York or L.A. to get into this field.”

In fact, there is a quote Ben likes to use when talking about goals and direction: “Don’t let someone who gave up on their dreams talk you out of yours.”

To that end, continuing to improve is also important for Ben.

“I’m always auditioning… there are times when you have 20 a week or sometimes when you have one a week, but it’s always different. You have to give them something else. You have to play the ‘white space’ on the page.

“It certainly keeps you going… it’s a job that you have to study for just like any other career.”

His ultimate goal is to be a household name, but he understands that takes dedication and perseverance.

“My ultimate goal is definitely to be a household name; to be a successful actor and filmmaker... my goal is to make people laugh, to inspire people and to create things that have meaning to them. I think fame is part of it. There’s an attraction to that, but I like being able to have a large platform with influence. I feel like I’m going down right road. I’ve been working at it a long time and will keep going. If I come across a roadblock that’s in the way, I go around it.”