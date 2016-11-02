The Hammond Arts Alliance will be celebrating its 20th anniversary Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, at Foster Hall in Hammond.

The gallery will be open 5-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The 20th anniversary show will highlight 20 artists who have displayed their artwork at Arts Alliance shows over the years.

All artists are welcome to exhibit their work at Foster Hall. Stop by to view upcoming themes and sign up for available openings.

The Tin Pan Alley Cats will be playing at Ras’ on Main, from 8-11 p.m., Saturday.

For more information, call Paulette at 612-229-6014 or email lupine.anderson@gmail.com.