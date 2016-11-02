Hammond Arts Alliance to celebrate 20 years with special program
Hammond Arts Alliance is celebrating its 20th year of showcasing the work of local and regional artists.
Each month, HAA features visual and performance art at their Foster Hall Gallery. Group shows are based on themes open to interpretation and imagination. Work on the display includes a wide range of genres from painting and pottery to photography, sculpture, filmmaking and installations.
The Hammond Arts Alliance will be celebrating its 20th anniversary Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, at Foster Hall in Hammond.
The gallery will be open 5-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The 20th anniversary show will highlight 20 artists who have displayed their artwork at Arts Alliance shows over the years.
All artists are welcome to exhibit their work at Foster Hall. Stop by to view upcoming themes and sign up for available openings.
For more information, call Paulette at 612-229-6014 or email lupine.anderson@gmail.com.