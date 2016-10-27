Old Gem/Young Performers Ensemble presents ‘Snow Queen’

“Snow Queen” is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story that was the inspiration for Disney’s “Frozen.” A kind-hearted child named Kay is kidnapped by a cold and lonely snow queen and spirited away to a desolate ice palace. Kay’s best friend Gerda sets off to rescue her and meets many charming and whimsical characters on her journey. In the end, we learn friendship is a strong bond that can melt even a frozen heart.

“Snow Queen” is fun for families and features plenty of silly jokes and physical humor.

The all-student cast of “Snow Queen” features: Emmy Midbrod (Houlton), Elise Marek (Stillwater), Zoe Nee (Somerset), Coba Darrow (New Richmond), Lane Emmert (Baldwin), Roza Emmert (Baldwin), Kayla Hammarsten (New Richmond), Stella Lauck (New Richmond), Ruthie Lauck (New Richmond), Ava Rumpza (New Richmond), Frankie Rumpza (New Richmond), Lindsey Marek (Stillwater), and Abby Sauvola (New Richmond).

“Snow Queen” plays at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 and Friday, Oct. 28, and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

Call 715-246-3285 or 800-886-8035 for ticket reservations or more information. For upcoming attractions and information about classes visit our web site at oldgemtheater.com.

The Old Gem is located at 116 South Knowles Ave., New Richmond, just 15 miles east of Stillwater. The Old Gem is handicapped accessible.