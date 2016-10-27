Search
    Old Gem/Young Performers Ensemble presents ‘Snow Queen’

    By Jordan Willi Today at 10:32 a.m.
    Pictured (from left to right, top to bottom) are Zoe Nee, Elise Marek, Roza Emmert, Stella Lauck, Abby Sauvola, Kayla Hammarsten, Ava Rumpza, Lindsey Marek, Lane Emmert, Emmy Midbrod, Coba Darrow, Frankie Rumpza, and Ruthie Lauck. (Submitted photo)

    The students of the Old Gem Theater’s Young Performers Ensemble present their production of “Snow Queen” Thursday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 29.

    “Snow Queen” is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story that was the inspiration for Disney’s “Frozen.” A kind-hearted child named Kay is kidnapped by a cold and lonely snow queen and spirited away to a desolate ice palace. Kay’s best friend Gerda sets off to rescue her and meets many charming and whimsical characters on her journey. In the end, we learn friendship is a strong bond that can melt even a frozen heart.

    “Snow Queen” is fun for families and features plenty of silly jokes and physical humor.

    The all-student cast of “Snow Queen” features: Emmy Midbrod (Houlton), Elise Marek (Stillwater), Zoe Nee (Somerset), Coba Darrow (New Richmond), Lane Emmert (Baldwin), Roza Emmert (Baldwin), Kayla Hammarsten (New Richmond), Stella Lauck (New Richmond), Ruthie Lauck (New Richmond), Ava Rumpza (New Richmond), Frankie Rumpza (New Richmond), Lindsey Marek (Stillwater), and Abby Sauvola (New Richmond).

    “Snow Queen” plays at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 and Friday, Oct. 28, and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

    Call 715-246-3285 or 800-886-8035 for ticket reservations or more information. For upcoming attractions and information about classes visit our web site at oldgemtheater.com.

    The Old Gem is located at 116 South Knowles Ave., New Richmond, just 15 miles east of Stillwater. The Old Gem is handicapped accessible.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
