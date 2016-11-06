Friday Memorial Library: A cornucopia of events for November

For the Little Pumpkins

Early Out: The Royal Guard – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. Love the Renaissance Festival?The Royal Guard will ride into the library in full authentic costumes with a fun-filled presentation followed by a hands-on look at weaponry and other authentic tools of the trade.

International Games Day – 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 19. Learn a new game or play an old favorite.

Read to Alaska – 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26. This is a wonderful opportunity for kids of all ages but especially for new readers to practice their blossoming skills with a licensed therapy dog.

For the Teens

Lego Mindstorm EV3 Robots – 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8, & 15 — Build, Drive and disassemble a robot puppy

Teen After Hours – 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18. Pizza, movies, and games.

Teen Advisory Board – 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22. Book discussions, advocacy, program planning opportunities, community service projects, and more. Share your thoughts and ideas to improve teen events and resources.

For the Adults

Author, Sara DeLuca – 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4. Poet and writer Sara DeLuca grew up on a dairy and sheep farm near the Williamson “homeplace” in Polk County, Wisconsin. She is the author of the memoir Dancing the Cows Home and the poetry collection Shearing Time.

Facebook Quickstart Class – 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. Brand new to social media? Not even sure you want to jump in? Join us to learn the basics of Facebook etiquette and get a brief overview so you can make your decision to use it. This class will prepare you for additional beginner social media classes. Computers will be available for you to follow along step-by-step. Presented by WITC

Pinterest Quickstart Class – 6 p.m., Wednesday Nov. 9. Brand new to Pinterest? Join us to learn the pros and cons of Pinterest so you can decide whether you want to use it. Pinterest is a free online tool used to organize and save your great “finds” when searching the internet. This class will prepare you for additional beginner classes in this topic area. Computers will be available for you to follow along step-by-step. Presented by WITC

Veterans Roundtable – 3:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11. Tom Lindfors from the New Richmond News will be moderating a panel of veterans as they tell their stories and memories from their days of service, home and abroad.

Holiday Baking Favorites Cookbook Club – 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18. Join us as we celebrate the holidays by baking your favorite holiday recipes to pass and share. Bring your recipe so we can make copies for the group.

Cyber Monday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28. One-on-one and small group tech help with special presentations on the half hour. See what equipment the library has available and learn about how to get the most from your device and/or computer. Topics include cyber security and the digital library.

Written by Kimberly Hennings, the director of the Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond.