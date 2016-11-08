They will be serving chili with toppings, cornbread and pies for dessert for a free-will donation. There will be silent auction items to bid on, a book sale and bake sale. Craft items for the silent auction and baked items for the bake sale may be dropped off at the library until noon on Nov. 8. If you would like to donate to the library or have questions regarding the event, email Jan Manore at janmanore@gmail.com.

Memory Screening will be held Nov. 7, 1-3 p.m. Call the ADRC at 1-800-372-2333 to set up a memory screen appointment at the library. The appointment will last about 15 minutes and is done in a private room by the ADRC dementia care specialist.

Effective communication and caregiving will be held Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

Changing the way we walk with people whose memory is interrupted is essential. This presentation will cover basic tips for talking to those who suffer from dementia and other memory loss diseases.

It will provide for ways to support those who are caregivers so they don’t burn out. It provides practical, easy-to-use methods creating success and satisfaction along with resources for caregivers.

Story Time: Story times are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Nov. 7 and 9 will be Eric Carl; Nov. 14 and 16 will be Thanksgiving. Story time fun includes music, finger plays, books, crafts, and sensory bins, with lots of learning.

Lego Club: Saturday, Nov. 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Tech Night: Thursday, Nov. 10, 5:30-7:45 p.m. Call the library to reserve a spot for personalized help on devices or getting help navigating the tech world.

Tween Book Club: Saturday, Nov. 12, 10-11 a.m. “Pip Bartlett’s Guide to Magical Creatures,” by Jackson Pearce and Maggie Stiefvater, will be the book discussion. Snacks are provided.

Teen Book Club: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6-7:30 p.m. The groups will be discussing”American Born Chinese,” by Gene Luen Yang. Pizza will be served.

S.T.E.M.: Thursday Nov. 17, 4:30-5:30 p.m. This month the group will learn about ag innovations. Call the library to reserve a spot. This program is for those in grades 4-8.

Pokémon Movie Party: Saturday, Nov. 19, 10:30-12:30 p.m. More details to come.

Written by Krissa Coleman, library director at Hazel Mackin Public Library