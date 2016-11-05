Nelson creates art scholarship

Nelson stated simply, “I am looking for artwork to hang on my office wall and decided that it would be nice to display our local talents.”

In an effort to honor each student’s individual artistic strengths and preferences, he has left the parameters of the contest largely open, allowing each student to choose the size of their work, the materials used, and the constructs of the piece.

Once the winner is announced, Nelson will award the student $500 upon receipt of the selected piece. The student may use the award however they see fit, though it is his hope that the money be invested in furthering their love of art or their education.

He intends to display the art for one year and return the artwork to the student after that time.

The deadline for submissions is April 1.

If interested in learning more, or to obtain an application, email Connie Berning at cberning@doardrill.com.