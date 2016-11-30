Kroeze taking his music to the Middle East

“It’s humbling, it’s exciting, and to be honest it’s still sinking in,” Kroeze said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember. My dad was an MP and both of my great-grandfathers served in World War II. Not having served myself, it’s a little something that I can do to contribute, to bring a little bit of home to our men and women serving our country, a long ways away from their homes and loved ones.”

Kroeze will head to Nashville in early December to rehearse with the band that will be accompanying him on the tour. Kroeze’s group will consist of fiddle player Natalie Hoffman, who made her debut this past year at the Grand Ole Opry and most recently wrote a song for Grammy Nominee Cam, guitarist Charles Longoria, who most recently toured with Josh Gracin, drummer Eric Florez, who most recently toured with The Lost Trailers, and bassist Cornelius Perry.

“It’s an incredible group of musicians with a lot of experience, and I’m going to soak up as much as I possibly can,” said Kroeze.

Barron resident Zach Schauf is putting the tour together. Schauf produces 40 to 50 events per-year around the world to support the military.

Kroeze and the group will depart Nashville Dec. 6 and return to the United States Dec. 12 after multiple stops.

Kroeze has begun raising funds, with the goal of donating 500 CDs to soldiers while on his tour. Funds raised will help pay for the printing and shipping of the CDs and two CDs will be donated for every $5 raised. If you would like to contribute, visit gofundme.com/sendacdtoasoldier.

In addition to the tour, Kroeze is set to release a number of new singles over the upcoming months.

To follow Chris Kroeze on this upcoming tour and for more information, visit Facebook.com/ChrisKroezeMusic.