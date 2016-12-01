Hammond Public Library: Coming up at the library

The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place at Veteran’s Park at 6 p.m. with a performance by the St. Croix Central Pep Band. Come to see the tree lighting and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and pick up a few bake sale items.

MONTHLY PROGRAMS:

Page Turners Book Club is Reading: “The Snow Angel” by Glenn Beck for their discussion in December.

Thursday morning book club is reading: “A return to Christmas” by Chris Heimerdinger for their discussion in December.

Cozy Book Club Meeting, 7 p.m., third Monday of each month. Next meeting will be at 7 p.m., Nov. 21. November challenge is to find a cozy mystery that fits the theme of harvest, pies, pumpkins, apples, or fall festival. Read any cozy mystery to your liking and then each month discuss your likes and dislikes with the group of the book or series you have read.

Creative Thinkers, a STEM Program for middle school students grades 4K-7th, fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. for the ages 4K-fourth-grade, and 6:30 p.m. for fifth- through seventh-grade. The next STEM program will be held Thursday, Dec. 15.

Crochet and Knit Club meets 6-8 p.m. every Monday night at the library.

Coloring Club meets the second Thursday of each month. Next meeting is 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8.

Busy Bees, a program for ages 3-5 to have fun learning the alphabet, numbers, colors, shapes, and so much more at 4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday.

Michelle Johnson is librarian at the Hammond Community Library