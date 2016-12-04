Somerset Public Library: December is here

Those kiddies are off of school again this Friday, Dec. 2, so if they want to see a movie, bring them to your friendly local library, where we will be showing “Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze.” The movie starts at 1 p.m., and like always, we’ll supply the popcorn.

I have to apologize for a date error in last week’s column. There will be decorating of the gingerbread men and the library’s Christmas tree, but it will be on TUESDAY, Dec. 6. I mistakenly said Thursday last week. Please come. You’ll be decorating a foam gingerbread man at our Christmas party from 5–7:30 p.m.

Do you need a few more Christmas cards to send out to finish off your list? On Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6:30–7:30 p.m., the library will again be hosting a card making class. The cost for this class is $7, and you need to sign up in advance. Please stop by or call us to get your name on the list.

We also have an adult program scheduled from 6–8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, to create a custom essential oils set. The cost is $10, and sign up beforehand is required. We’ll be busy that night, as we are also having a craft night for teens to make their own crafty Christmas Gifts. That will happen, also on the 15th, from from 5–7:30 p.m. Let us know you’re coming, since space is limited

Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. is the next card making class. The cost for this class is $7, and you need to sign up in advance. Please stop by or call us to get your name on the list.

We hope you had a wonderful and filling Thanksgiving. I’m so thankful we have a Thanksgiving holiday, to give us a chance to sit down with friends and family, and have a brief respite from the holiday craziness.

Written by Susan Stepka, Assistant Librarian at the Somerset Public Library