Crafts, cider, coffee and cookies will be available, too. It's truly a family night at the library that you won't want to miss.

Silent Nights: Grieving Well Through the Holidays — 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Paradoxes of the grief experience can be a new and unsettling part of the holidays. Adoray Home Health and Hospice invites you to join us for a grief support event. Gather for information about preparing for the holidays and an opportunity to create a memento in honor of your loved one. Please register by calling 715-684-5020.

Story Time: Story times are from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Dec. 12 and 14 will be elves; Dec. 19 and 21 will be Santa.

There will be no story time the week of Dec. 26. Story time fun includes music, finger plays, books, crafts and sensory bins with lots of learning.

A Novel Idea Book Club — 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Come for the coffee and the conversation to discuss your favorite books of 2016. Feel free to bring along any books you would love to share with the group.

Tech Night — 5:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

Call the library to sign up for a half-hour time slot to get your tech questions answered.

For more information about the library and events, call 715-749-3849; email HMCL@robertspubliclibrary.org; or visit www.robertspubliclibrary.org.

Written by Krissa Coleman, library director at Hazel Mackin Community Library.