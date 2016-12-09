Hazel Mackin Library: Are you ready for all the library events?
Hazel Mackin Community Library
Well the stockings are hung, and it's soon time for St. Nicholas to come.
We are participating with the Christmas on Main Saturday, Dec.10, where there will be lots of activities and fun in Roberts. We have Lego Club, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and a make-and-take holiday craft will be available for all ages 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Our library holiday event is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, where Santa will be available for awesome pictures in our fireside room. We are excited to have Joyful Brass, a local community brass band share their musical talents and Christmas songs for everyone to enjoy.
Crafts, cider, coffee and cookies will be available, too. It's truly a family night at the library that you won't want to miss.
Silent Nights: Grieving Well Through the Holidays — 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Paradoxes of the grief experience can be a new and unsettling part of the holidays. Adoray Home Health and Hospice invites you to join us for a grief support event. Gather for information about preparing for the holidays and an opportunity to create a memento in honor of your loved one. Please register by calling 715-684-5020.
Story Time: Story times are from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Dec. 12 and 14 will be elves; Dec. 19 and 21 will be Santa.
There will be no story time the week of Dec. 26. Story time fun includes music, finger plays, books, crafts and sensory bins with lots of learning.
A Novel Idea Book Club — 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Come for the coffee and the conversation to discuss your favorite books of 2016. Feel free to bring along any books you would love to share with the group.
Tech Night — 5:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Call the library to sign up for a half-hour time slot to get your tech questions answered.
Written by Krissa Coleman, library director at Hazel Mackin Community Library.