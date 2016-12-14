The first thing most people think of when they think of a library is books, so we'll start there. We have books on creating resumes and cover letters, and also interviewing techniques, etc. If there's a title we don't own, we can always request it from one of the other 52 libraries in our system. This also holds true for items in other formats, including audio books and DVDs. The old school St. Paul daily newspaper is here, and we also have subscriptions to the New Richmond News and the Hudson Star-Observer. The jobs section isn't as big as it used to be, but it is still there!

You might be interested in brushing up on your computer software skills and are the kind of person who likes to do that by reading a book. We have those! Perhaps you're interested in figuring out what you really want to do. We have books that address those topics as well (think "What Color is Your Parachute," etc.)

These days, of course, the computer is your best friend for researching jobs. We have four public access terminals here at the library that you can use for two hours a day to access the internet. If you're looking for a job and no one else is waiting for a computer, we can even give you more time. The library computers have Microsoft Office 2013 products installed on them for your use, so you can create your resume right here. Microsoft Word, in particular, has some handy resume templates you can use. You can also print documents out on our copier/printer/scanner, save them to a flash drive, or even send them right to a prospective employer from your web-based email.

If you take a look at the library's website: www.somersetlibrary.org and click on the words "Research LINKS" in the Online Services box at the bottom of the page, it will take you to another page where you can access the Learning Express database (under the "Jobs and Skills" title bar). There are job preparation resources here, along with opportunities to build your skills. Under career center button, there are many resources for job seekers.

In our entryway, we have many flyers from different employment and temp agencies, along with several "help wanted" items. We also have information from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (Wisconsin Job Service). To find out more, visit jobcenterofwisconsin.com.

The nearest physical Job Center is in River Falls, but they have a Job Service Representative who makes the rounds of all area libraries each month. Our representative is Aracely Olguin, and she comes to Somerset on the third Wednesday of each month. Her usual presentation includes a short discussion on some area of the job search process, and then she is available for one-on-one help with resumes, cover letters, and interviewing tips.

Written by Susan Stepka, Assistant Librarian at the Somerset Public Library.