Picture books

Thunder Boy Jr. by Sherman Alexie; Illustrated by Yuyi Morales; Thunder Boy Jr. wants a normal name ... one that's all his own. Dad is known as Big Thunder, but Little Thunder doesn't want to share a name"

They All Saw a Cat by Brendan Wenzel; The cat walked through the world, with its whiskers, ears, and paws . . .In this celebration of observation, curiosity, and imagination, Brendan Wenzel shows us the many views of one cat, and how perspective shapes what we see. When you see a cat, what do you see?

Easy readers

The Thank You Book by Mo Willems; In The Thank You Book, Piggie wants to thank EVERYONE. But Gerald is worried Piggie will forget someone . . . someone important.

Duck, Duck, Porcupine! By Salina Yoon; Big Duck likes to boss around her younger brother, Little Duck, and she fancies herself the leader of their trio when joined by their gentle friend Porcupine. Little Duck does not speak yet, but through his expressions and his actions, he shows that he has a better grasp on any situation than his older sister

Fiction for kids

Pax by Sara Pennypacker; Illustrated by Jon Klassen; After being forced to give up his pet fox Pax, a young boy named Peter decides to leave home and get his best friend back.

All Rise for the Honorable Perry T. Cook by Leslie Connor; Eleven-year-old Perry was born and raised by his mom at the Blue River Co-ed Correctional Facility in tiny Surprise, Nebraska. That is, until a new district attorney discovers the truth--and Perry is removed from the facility and forced into a foster home. Perry goes on a quest for answers about her past crime.

Nonfiction for kids

Ada's Ideas: The Story of Ada Lovelace by Fiona Robinson; A picture book biography of mathematician Ada Lovelace, the first computer programmer.

The Great Leopard Rescue: Saving the Amur Leopards by Sandra Markle; Amur leopards are the rarest big cats in the world. But thanks to scientists' new, innovative efforts to study them and breed a reserve population, these majestic cats have a chance to come back.

Fiction for Teens

Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys; Winter, 1945. Four teenagers. Four Secrets. Each one born in a different homeland; each one hunted, and haunted, by tragedy, lies...and war.

The Sun is Also a Star by Nicola Yun; Natasha is a girl who believes in science and facts. Daniel has always been a good son and good student. But when he sees Natasha he forgets all that and believes there is something extraordinary in store for both of them.

Nonfiction for Teens

Samurai Rising by Pamela S. Turner; with illustrations by Gareth Hinds; Documents the true story of the legendary samurai, Minamoto Yoshitsune who was raised in the household of the enemies who killed his father before being sent to live in a monastery where, against the odds, he learned and perfected his fighting skills.

March. Book Three by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin; art by Nate Powell; Part three in a series, this volume covers the fall of 1963 to the spring of 1965. Through relentless direct action, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and its young chairman, John Lewis, continues to force the nation to confront its racism and discrimination.

To request these titles to checkout visit more.lib.wi.us or visit the library.

Written by Kimberly Hennings, director of the Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond