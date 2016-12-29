New Year’s Eve comedy at the Old Gem

Johnson has appeared throughout the United States, Canada, and the Cayman Islands on numerous radio and TV programs, and has appeared on stage with a wide range of well known personalities including The Smothers Brothers and Louis Anderson. Dean’s musical hits include “The World’s Largest Twine Ball” and “The World’s Largest Six Pack.”

Dillery has appeared across the country and on television stand-up comedy shows on HBO, PBS, Comedy Central, as well as in a few sketch comedy shows, sitcoms, and commercials. Dillery’s act has been described as a combination of self-deprecating stories, off-beat observations, sight gags with a little unexpected ukulele music thrown in here and there.

Advance tickets may be purchased online at Brown Paper Tickets, search “Old Gem” or link through oldgemtheater.com. Reservations may be made by emailing boxoffice@oldgemtheater.com or calling 715-246-3285 or 800-886-8035.

The Old Gem is located at 116 South Knowles Ave., New Richmond, WI 54017, just 15 miles east of Stillwater. The Old Gem is handicapped accessible.