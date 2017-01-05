Overdrive is a service we offer at the library that lets you borrow eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming movies from Wisconsin's Digital Library collection for free. The service works much like the traditional library where you can "check out" digital books and they are automatically returned by the due date (usually 21 days for eBooks) so another user can "check out" the title. The best part is, there are never any late fines!

Freading is a similar service to Overdrive, but the eBooks are always available! No waiting lists. Freading has a wonderful selection of non-fiction titles, including the Lonely Planet travel guide series.

To access both Overdrive and Freading you must have a Friday Memorial Library card, or a library card from any MORE consortium library.

Our next Tech Help day is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m—3 p.m. No appointment needed. Bring your device and bring your questions!