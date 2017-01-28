Somersert cheer team gets competitive

"I proposed the idea to the team and they expressed a lot of excitement in wanting to compete. They were eager to have the opportunity to continue into the winter season after football was over and looking forward to being a part of a bigger 'cheer community,'" said coach Tasia Berger.

The competition portion of the program is currently being run as a community club and is not considered a school activity, which means the team is self-funded, mostly through fundraising.

Given the competitive nature of the new team, Berger held tryouts for the club in the spring.

"Interested candidates were scored on a variety of skills by a panel of judges. While most who attended tryouts had cheer experience, we did have several who were trying cheer for the first time," Berger said. "As a coach, the biggest thing I look for is potential and willingness to learn. I believe I can teach anyone the fundamentals of cheerleading, they simply have to be willing to learn!"

While the routines for cheering on the sidelines at Spartan games in the fall have been passed down for years, Berger said the competition routine was created to give the team the best chance to score the most points possible.

"The routine is scored on a 100 point scale with categories for cheer, stunts, jumps, dance, and overall appeal. Our routine music is created via an online resource," Berger said. "When you are cheering at games, your primary focus is crowd involvement. You are there to get the fans excited and cheering for their team. At a competition, your primary focus is executing the skills in your routine to the best of your ability."

The girls practice two hours a practice, with two to three practices a week. The team has a pair of upcoming competitions, including the Crimson Cheer Challenge Jan. 22, at Maple Grove High School and the WOW! Factor Nationals at the Minneapolis Convention Center Feb. 4-5.

"I never go into a competition expecting the team to place first. I tell the girls to focus on their routine and doing it to the best of their ability," Berger said about her team's first place finish in Prior Lake. "Being a new squad, we don't have the difficulty in our skills that our competitors have, which is reflected in our score. However, our team has been focusing on making our routine solid in order to increase our execution score."

Team members include Savanna Nasgovitz, Susan Fohrenkamm, Alicia Richert, Jorja Kumlin, Hailey Nasgovitz, Bryanna Sengbusch, Brooke Nelson, Rebecca Rivard, Kiley Casey, Hanna Carlson, Hannah Thurmes and Melanie Greeley.

"Taking first place in one of our first competitions of our inaugural season is such a great accomplishment for the team," Berger said. "The team has worked so hard to put their routine together and perfect their skills, and they finally got to see their hard work pay off. As they were announcing the placements, you could see their excitement build until the announcer got to the first place winner.

"The girls were not expecting a win, so at that point they thought they didn't place at all. When they heard 'in first place — Somerset!' there was so much excitement and tears from the girls. They all jumped up, cheered, and hugged as they celebrated their victory."

To learn more about the Somerset Cheer Team, visit somersetcheer.weebly.com.

"My hopes for the squad this year are that they develop a stronger passion for the sport, and also a deeper understanding of the work involved in being a member of a successful competitive team," Berger said. "Additionally, I want them to be able to leave the mat each and every time proud of what they did.

"Placing first is great, but never a guarantee. I want them to focus on what we can control, and that's doing their routine to the best of their ability each and every time they compete. But, most importantly, I want them to have fun and love what they are doing on the mat."