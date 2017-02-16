Check out these reading strategies from the U.S. Department of Education for ideas to implement when reading to your preschoolers: ed.gov/parents/read/resources/readingtips/part_pg4.html#4.

Invite a child to read with you every day.

When reading a book where the print is large, point word by word as you read. This will help the child learn that reading goes from left to right and understand that the word he or she says is the word he or she sees.

Read a child's favorite book over and over again.

Read many stories with rhyming words and lines that repeat. Invite the child to join in on these parts. Point, word by word, as he or she reads along with you.

Discuss new words. For example, "This big house is called a palace. Who do you think lives in a palace?"

Stop and ask about the pictures and about what is happening in the story.

Read from a variety of children's books, including fairy tales, song books, poems and information books.

Through reading aloud, providing print materials, and promoting positive attitudes about reading and writing, you can have a powerful impact on children's literacy and learning.