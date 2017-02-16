Somerset2017 sees first 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten graduate
Written by Somerset Public Library director Ginny Scheiderer
Our first graduate in 2017 from the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is Eli Belisle. He is pictured here with the Mo Willem's activity book which he earned as an incentive for completing the challenge. Our goal is to give away 17 of these in 2017 so keep tracking those books. New this year also is an APP to help parents, grandparents, and caregivers to record titles. Complete information can be found at 1000booksbeforekindergarten.org or stop by the Somerset Public Library and pick up a packet. While the number seems daunting at first, we actually have one family who is working toward the second 1000 just for fun.
Check out these reading strategies from the U.S. Department of Education for ideas to implement when reading to your preschoolers: ed.gov/parents/read/resources/readingtips/part_pg4.html#4.
Invite a child to read with you every day.
When reading a book where the print is large, point word by word as you read. This will help the child learn that reading goes from left to right and understand that the word he or she says is the word he or she sees.
Read a child's favorite book over and over again.
Read many stories with rhyming words and lines that repeat. Invite the child to join in on these parts. Point, word by word, as he or she reads along with you.
Discuss new words. For example, "This big house is called a palace. Who do you think lives in a palace?"
Stop and ask about the pictures and about what is happening in the story.
Read from a variety of children's books, including fairy tales, song books, poems and information books.
Through reading aloud, providing print materials, and promoting positive attitudes about reading and writing, you can have a powerful impact on children's literacy and learning.