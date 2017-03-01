1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a multi-year program to encourage parents to read aloud 1,000 books with their children before they enter Kindergarten. Reading with your child doesn't just provide quality time together, it's also crucial for their growing brains. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends reading to your child from birth. Stories introduce kids to a lot more unique words than they're exposed to in everyday conversation — which leads to opportunities for expanded vocabulary and brain development.

While the thought of 1,000 books may seem overwhelming, if you break it down, it's totally doable. Read a book (any book) to your newborn, infant, and/or toddler. The goal is to have read 1,000 books (yes you can repeat books) before your precious one starts kindergarten. If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. That is 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years. If you consider that most children start kindergarten at around 5 years of age, you have more time than you think (so get started).

The app is a convenient way for you to track your children's reading progress throughout the program. Synced with Google books, it is now easier than ever to search and add books to your child's collection. Reading together helps to encourage learning and promotes pre-reading skills. With achievements, goals and prizes throughout the journey to 1,000 books, your kids will be excited to sit down and snuggle up with a good book. You can sign up at the library and we can help you get started.

For parents like me that started the program on paper, never fear! Stop by Friday Memorial Library and we will be happy to help catch the app up. And remember — you can do it!

For more information you can call or visit the library at 715-243-0431 or newrichmondlibrary.org.