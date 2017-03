Members of the High School Jazz Band performed The Chicken Thursday night during the Annual Somerset Fine Arts Festival at the Middle School. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 1 / 11

Brittney Kearns demonstrated her skill with a paint brush live during the Annual Somerset Fine Arts Festival last Thursday night at the Middle School. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 2 / 11

A couple future artists checked out the work of Somerset Middle Schoolers at the Annual Fine Arts Festival last Thursday night at the Middle School. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 3 / 11

Sara Henke got some help from her son Reed and daughter Rylan pondering the meaning art at the Annual Somerset Fine Arts Festival last Thursday night at the Middle School. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 4 / 11

Artist Lauren Hauger struck a pose alongside her artwork for her mom at the Annual Somerset Fine Arts Festival last Thursday night at the Middle School. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 5 / 11

A sampling of the amazing artwork to be found at the Annual Somerset Fine Arts Festival last Thursday night at the Middle School. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 6 / 11

Members of the 7th-8th Grade Choir performed in front of a standing room only audience Thursday night during the Annual Somerset Fine Arts Festival at the Middle School. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 7 / 11

All eyes were on the artwork Thursday night at the Somerset Middle School for the Annual Somerset Fine Arts Festival. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 8 / 11

The latest in pipe cleaner art was on display Thursday night at the Somerset Middle School as part of the Annual Somerset Fine Arts Festival. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 9 / 11

Kindergartner Kennedy Kappers looked every bit the part of the artist with her flowers in front of her artwork at the Annual Somerset Fine Arts Festival last Thursday night at the Middle School. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 10 / 11