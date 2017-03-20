"My Not So Perfect Life" by Sophie Kinsella. When Katie Brenner is fired from her dream job in advertising in London, she's desperate to get away from her mad boss Demeter, and her crush, Alex, who she thought shared her feelings of adoration but didn't. Seeking refuge, she goes home to her father's farm in Somerset to help make her stepmother's dream of turning their land into a glamping retreat come true. Applying her savvy marketing smarts, Katie masterminds a glamorous upscale resort. But when Demeter shows up unannounced, with Alex not far behind, Katie is forced to rethink her revenge fantasies and her assumptions about family, love, and office politics and realize how much she may have misjudged everyone — and everything — around her

"If Not for You" by Debbie Macomber. Debbie Macomber returns with a powerful and uplifting novel set in the same world as her New York Times bestseller "A Girl's Guide to Moving On." After living in the shadow of her overbearing parents for twenty-five years, Beth Prudhomme is finally taking charge of her life. She moves from Chicago to Portland, reconnects with her favorite aunt, and finds a job as a high-school music teacher. Everything seems to be coming together — except for her love life, which is going nowhere. Her friend Nichole introduces her to Sam, but the tattooed mechanic is her parents' worst nightmare. Then tragedy strikes, forcing Beth to reevaluate everything — because sometimes life can be so wrong it's right.

"A Million Little Things" by Susan Mallery. Zoe Saldivar is more than just single — she's ALONE. She recently broke up with her longtime boyfriend, she works from home and her best friend Jen is so obsessed with her baby that she has practically abandoned their friendship. The day Zoe accidentally traps herself in her attic with her hungry-looking cat, she realizes that it's up to her to stop living in isolation. Her seemingly empty life takes a sudden turn for the complicated — her first new friend is Jen's widowed mom, Pam. The only guy to give her butterflies in a very long time is Jen's brother. And meanwhile, Pam is being very deliberately seduced by Zoe's own smooth-as-tequila father. Pam's flustered, Jen's annoyed and Zoe is beginning to think "alone" doesn't sound so bad, after all.

"The Mistress" by Danielle Steel. Natasha Leonova's beauty saved her life. Discovered on a freezing Moscow street by a Russian billionaire, she has lived for seven years under his protection, immersed in rarefied luxury, while he pursues his activities in a dark world that she guesses at but never sees. Her home is the world, often on one of Vladimir Stanislas's spectacular yachts manned by scores of heavily armed crew members. Natasha's job is to keep Vladimir happy, ask no questions, and be discreet. She knows her place and the rules. She feels fortunate to be spoiled and protected and is careful not to dwell on Vladimir's ruthlessness or the deadly circles he moves in. She experiences only his kindness and generosity and believes he will always keep her safe. She is unfailingly loyal to him in exchange.

