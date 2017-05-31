Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Hillside student wins bookmark contest

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Emily Perez Mora holds her winning bookmark.

    In April, the Friday Memorial Library held a bookmark coloring contest for fourth-graders in the New Richmond area in honor of Children's Book Week, May 1-7. The winning bookmark will be distributed to all of the library's summer reading participants.

    "In addition to the honor of having their bookmarks printed professionally, the winner also received $20 and 10 bookmarks to keep and share with their family," library director Kim Hennings said.

    More than 140 New Richmond fourth-graders participated in the contest. Library and city staff voted in two rounds to pick their top choice. The artwork needed to promote the library's summer reading theme "Build a Better World." The winner was Emily Perez Mora of Hillside Elementary for her bookmark depicting Earth as a puzzle with four pieces spelling "READ."

    Explore related topics:Lifearts and entertainmentEducationfriday memorial librarybookmark contestnew richmondhillside elementary
    Advertisement