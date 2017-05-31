Hillside student wins bookmark contest

"In addition to the honor of having their bookmarks printed professionally, the winner also received $20 and 10 bookmarks to keep and share with their family," library director Kim Hennings said.

More than 140 New Richmond fourth-graders participated in the contest. Library and city staff voted in two rounds to pick their top choice. The artwork needed to promote the library's summer reading theme "Build a Better World." The winner was Emily Perez Mora of Hillside Elementary for her bookmark depicting Earth as a puzzle with four pieces spelling "READ."