'Alexander' comes to the StoryWalk

Through his imaginative journey, Alexander discovers how great men become heroes: a tough president has a soft spot for nature, a proud warrior is also the most peaceful and sometimes, being brave about what makes you different will not only help you break records, but inspire others.

"We felt that 'Alexander' perfectly fit into our 2017 summer reading theme 'Build a Better World,'" said Library Director, Kim Hennings. "We hope Alexander's story will help inspire the children and families in our community to be their best and that by embracing each other and what makes us unique, we can all help to build a better world, starting right here in our community."

"My Name is Not Alexander" will be featured in the StoryWalk during June and July. That selection will be followed with "My Name is Not Isabella" also by Jennifer Fosbury.

The Library will have a guided tour of "My Name is not Alexander" starting at 9 a.m. June 3 at the Park Art Fair.

Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library created the StoryWalk Project. StoryWalks have been installed in all 50 states and 11 different countries. The New Richmond StoryWalk in Mary Park was funded in part by a grant from the New Richmond Area Community Foundation.

Submitted by the Friday Memorial Library