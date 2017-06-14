Hammond Arts Alliance to host "Sci-Fi" exhibit
The Hammond Arts Alliance presents a themed exhibit titled “Sci-Fi” June 17 and 18 at Foster Hall, 865 Davis St, Hammond, WI. The gallery is open Saturday, 5-9 and Sunday, 10-2. Artists include Benjamin Webb, Heidi Freier, Marylee Schmahl, Cathy Skoula, LeslieAnne VanHouter , Samuel VanHouter, Tina Michalec, Kevin Kapla, George Aquilera, Hunter West and Amy Werner.
Live music with Fizz Kizer and the Leftover Poets at Ras’ 8-11, Saturday.
With Special Guest Javier Carrasco’s Latin Rock Trio. For more info contact Paulette at lupine.anderson@gmail.com or 612-229-6014.