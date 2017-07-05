Friends of the Friday Memorial Library makes donation

The Friends of the Friday Memorial Library recently donated $3,614 to the New Richmond library for Lucky Day books and DVDs, the summer reading program, and many other library needs.Pictured (from left to right): Library Director Kim Hennings, library board member Linda Thompson, Friends of the Library President Jerry Pults, and Friends of the Library Treasurer Susan Keskinen. Photo submitted by Pat Herr
