    Friends of the Friday Memorial Library makes donation

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 p.m.
    The Friends of the Friday Memorial Library recently donated $3,614 to the New Richmond library for Lucky Day books and DVDs, the summer reading program, and many other library needs.Pictured (from left to right): Library Director Kim Hennings, library board member Linda Thompson, Friends of the Library President Jerry Pults, and Friends of the Library Treasurer Susan Keskinen. Photo submitted by Pat Herr

