Piano students from the Nina DeKock Music Studio performed in their spring recital at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College on May 22. From left to right: Katelyn Doehrmann, Gwen Ames, teacher-Nina DeKock, Megan Gross, Wyatt Wolf, Gracie Strand, Wyatt Engstrom, Aaden Cudd, Ava Strand, Luke Kamish, Katie Tronson, Maddie Kamish, Caileigh Ballina, MaKayla Robelia, Bailee Nelson and Aftin Nelson. Photo by Nina DeKock