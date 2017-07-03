River City Chorale offers summer performances

The chorale's first concert will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 Fourth St. N., Stillwater. Tickets for the performance are $10 and are available at the door. Tickets for this concert will also be available for purchase at the chorale's website: www.therivercitychorale.com.

The group will sing at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Lakefront Park band shell along the St. Croix River in downtown Hudson as part of the Park's summer concert series.

On Monday, July 31, Como Park in St. Paul will be the venue for the chorale's final concert of the summer. The 7 p.m. concert will be held at the Como Lakeside Pavilion located on Lexington Avenue on the east side of the park.

The two outdoor concerts are free and open to the public.

The chorale will also provide special music at two Sunday worship services July 23 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, Minn.

The repertoire includes a variety of choral literature representing contrasting styles and historical periods, including: Z. Randall Stroope's composition of "Dance for Love," that interprets William Straub's love poem from a Civil War soldier to his wife and lyrically sets it to music; "The Heavens are Telling," which is one of the most performed pieces from composer Franz Joseph Haydn's renowned oratorio "The Creation." Mack Wilberg's arrangement of the "My Country, 'tis of thee," that takes the classic patriotic tune and sets it to beautiful four- and eight-part harmony; and "Beauty and the Beast: A New Musical" featuring favorites from the beloved Disney movie and the Broadway musical. The chorale will also perform a variety of other entertaining choral selections.

The River City Chorale is under the leadership of Artistic Director and Conductor Andrew Haase, and is accompanied by Jodell Krause.