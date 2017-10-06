Plein air and underwater photography featured at River Falls library
Nearly a dozen regional artists will be in River Falls to create work "en plein air." The Outdoor Painters of Minnesota will paint the town Saturday, Oct. 7, and the public is invited to observe between 10 a.m and 1 p.m.
French for "outdoors," plein air painting is the act of painting outside. This method contrasts with studio painting or academic rules that might create a predetermined look. Artists will be located in areas around downtown River Falls and the Kinnickinnic River. Visit the library lower level for a map of artist locations the day of the event. Work created Oct. 7 will be featured in the River Falls Public Library gallery Nov. 11 to Dec. 15 in an exhibition titled "Waters Between Us," with an opening reception 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.
In addition, the opening reception for "Under the Surface," underwater photography from Northwest Passage, will also be in the gallery 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Stop in and enjoy a hot coffee or cocoa. For questions, contact River Falls Public Library event and gallery coordinator Cole Zrostlik at 715-426-3496 or colez@riverfallspubliclibrary.org.