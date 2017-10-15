Darielle Dahnke of Colfax has a major emphasis in ceramics and a minor emphasis in painting. On display is a ceramic installation that explores the use of line, pattern and imagery using ceramic slip trailing techniques.

Adrian Harvieux of New Richmond has a major emphasis in ceramics and a minor emphasis in glass. On exhibition are large ceramic forms that invite the viewer to ponder the combination of natural and manmade forms.

Sor Her of St. Paul has a major emphasis in drawing and a secondary emphasis in graphic design. On exhibit are mini-cartoon stickers as well as a digital projection of the cartoon designs inviting viewers to dwell on the colors and detail of the figures. Cute, colorful and high-definition figures will be presented through the digital designs, giving the viewers a depth of quality from the designs.

Kylie Hommerding of Proctor, Minn., has a major emphasis in graphic design and a minor emphasis in drawing. On exhibit are three handcrafted longboards made from repurposed hockey sticks used in her youth and collegiate years of playing. The long boards, along with her company Hart is aimed to change the perceptions of athletes and how they view art and artists. Hommerding wishes to create an identity the viewers can still connect with, based on strong aesthetics and repurposed materials.

Tynan Pratumwon of Mahtomedi, Minn., has a major emphasis in glass and a minor emphasis in printmaking. On display are a mix of sculptural and functional glass made with the traditional off-hand glassblowing technique and a collection of prints utilizing copper plate intaglio. His work narrates his experiences as an undergraduate.

Liz Schultz of Hudson has a major emphasis in graphic design and a minor emphasis in photography. On display are designs and photography about The Diamond in the Rough, an equine trainers challenge.

Molly Ruoho of Stillwater, Minn., has a primary emphasis in photography and a secondary emphasis in graphic design. On exhibit is a photographic installation exploring the idea of transitioning from one space to another, the things we take with us, and the traces we leave behind.

An exhibition reception is 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, in Gallery 101. Free and open to everyone. Regular gallery hours are 3-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, call the Art Department at 715-425-3266.