Mosaic workshop with Riana de Raad Oct. 21-22 at The Phipps

Participants will learn the basic skills of mosaic tiling, including how to cut and break glass and ceramic tile, as well as what materials and adhesives to use for a subzero climate. There will be a grouting demonstration and discussion on cement formulas, how to use pigments, and how to texture a cement surface.

In addition to the object to mosaic, students must bring tiling objects such as broken dishes, buttons, mirrors, beads, shells, tiles, recycled, found objects, etc. (for outdoor work, tiling materials must be impermeable); old towels or rags; garden gloves with a cloth upper and a thin nitrile palm (Atlas gloves are recommended), band-aids, a dust mask, safety glasses, and a sack lunch each day. All other materials and tools will be provided.

The fee for this workshop is $145. For more information or to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center.