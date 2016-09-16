2016 Running of the Llamas

Matthew Throlson (right) leads his llama, Marceline, over the finish line during one of the three llama heats run on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the final Running of the Llamas, which was held in Hammond. Throlson and Marceline went on to take first place in the finals and claim top honors. Also pictured is Colibri, handled by Nick Meyer (left). (Photos by Jordan Willi)

The final Running of the Llamas took place in Hammond on Saturday, Sept. 10 and a huge crowd gathered to see the event off in style. The event included games, activities, a parage and the llamas races which closed out the event.

Top honors in the 2016 race went to Matthew Throlson and his llama, Marceline, of Avon, Minn. Matthew and Marceline have won their heat the past couple of years, so they were due for the big win. Second place went to Lexa Corrigan and her llama Cinco of Amery. Finishing in third place was Regala Magnifica, who was handled by McKenna Hanson and is owned by Mark Jacobson of Hammond. The alpaca heat was won by Oliver Olsen of Roberts running with Playa del Norte who is owned by Karla Faith of Roberts.