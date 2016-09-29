The Spirit of Homecoming

Cole Kramer (left) and Madelyne Hatch at work on the windows of the First National Community Bank in downtown New Richmond. (Raymond T. Rivard photo)

This week, New Richmond High School student council members took to the streets to paint business windows with Homecoming spirit.

Among the students who participated in the window-painting were Madelyne Hatch, Cole Kramer, Cole Birch, Lila Coleman, Kaylee Birch, Sadira Burgess and Zoe Christensen.

Above is a slide show of some of the work they completed ...

And don't forget that the Homecoming game will be played at the New Richmond Middle School Friday night, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., against the Somerset Spartans.