    The Spirit of Homecoming

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 3:37 p.m.
    1 / 2
    Cole Kramer (left) and Madelyne Hatch at work on the windows of the First National Community Bank in downtown New Richmond. (Raymond T. Rivard photo)2 / 2

    This week, New Richmond High School student council members took to the streets to paint business windows with Homecoming spirit.

    Among the students who participated in the window-painting were Madelyne Hatch, Cole Kramer, Cole Birch, Lila Coleman, Kaylee Birch, Sadira Burgess and Zoe Christensen.

    Above is a slide show of some of the work they completed ...

    And don't forget that the Homecoming game will be played at the New Richmond Middle School Friday night, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., against the Somerset Spartans.

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
