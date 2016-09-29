Search
    VIDEO: Heritage Weekend at the Heritage Center

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 5:37 p.m.
    Last weekend, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25, the Heritage Center in New Richmond hosted its annual Heritage Weekend that included everything from a spaghetti dinner, stagecoach rides and the opportunity to tour all the buildings on the campus located on the south side of town.

    New Richmond news staff writer/photographer Tom Lindfors and editor Ray Rivard spent some time at the event capturing some of the sights and sounds.

    See the video above to get a feel for the family-friendly event.

