Tech Series to help community learn more about their devices

A new class being offered by the Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond seeks to help everyone — from the young to the old — to learn more about their device, more specifically their handheld Apple or Android devices.

“We wanted to give people a starter course so they learn the basics, but also so they can really learn about all the things their devices can do,” said Friday Technology Librarian Jennifer Rickard. “The first event for each of the types of devices will lead into the second ones, which will build on and go deeper into the use of those devices.”

The first session of the Tech Series, “Getting Started with Android” will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m., while the first “Getting Started with Apple” will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. The next set of sessions — “Doing more with Android” and “Doing More with Apple” — will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 27, respectively. Both classes will also be held at 1 p.m.

“Ideally, unless you are one of the people who is pretty comfortable with the general or basic settings, you would want to make it to the first event and then go from there,” Rickard said. “But it really depends on people’s comfort levels with their devices. If you know the basics and want to come to the second session of your devices to see what you can learn that is perfectly fine.”

The free and hands-on classes will be set up to be accessible for all ages and all ability levels. The classes will be an hour long with 45 minutes set aside for the presentation from the guest speaker, followed by a 15 minute Q&A session. Questions are also welcome during the presentation if anyone needs clarification on the subject matter being covered.

The library is encouraging those who come to the events to bring their own devices of whichever type the event is dealing with since the library has a limited supply of their own devices which people can use.

“We are bringing in someone from Verizon Corporate — out of Hudson — who offer some classes, which makes it easier for us so we don’t have to restructure the classes to fit our needs,” Rickard said. “We are excited to work with them on these classes.”

The idea to start the Tech Series was based on the high value of questions the library staff was getting about the many different devices library-goers were using and with which they needed help.

“We have a lot of people who are in the library working with our wi-fi that turn to us frequently for assistance with their device,” Rickard said. “We have also had a lot of people come to us for help with getting set up with their e-books and other content from the library. So that kind of made us aware of the need people had to learn about their devices and how they work.”

The library staff itself knows how to help its patrons with things such as setting up the e-book accounts and much of the basics of handheld devices, but there are some things that are beyond their knowledge.

“You can always pick up a few new tricks and tips from going to classes like this even if you feel like you are a pro. I’m sure I will,” Rickard said. “In addition to that, there are always new devices and new features, so there is always something everyone can learn. We just want to be available as another resource for the community.”

The next set of Tech Series events will be held in November and will feature Facebook and Pinterest.

“We will hit a little bit of both the use of those websites on the computer and on those site’s apps that you can use on your devices,” Rickard said. “We have someone coming in from WITC for the social media classes.”

After the Facebook and Pinterest Tech Series session set for November there are no other classes planned yet, but Rickard is open to suggestions from the library patrons and the community.

“I feel like you can always learn something, even from the smallest class,” Rickard said. “We feel like WITC and Community Education do a great job with the classes they offer, but we are trying to fill in the gaps where we find the need for it.”

For more information on the Tech Series, call the Friday Memorial Library at 715-243-0431, send an email to info@newrichmondlibrary.org, or visit newrichmondlibrary.org.