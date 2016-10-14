Citizen of the Year nominations now open

The award recognizes a New Richmond area resident who has made a positive and noteworthy contribution to the community.

Nominations will be accepted starting Friday, Oct. 14, and continuing through Friday, Oct. 28.

Voting for those nominated will follow for two weeks, starting Monday, Oct. 31, and continuing through 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14.

After the the voting is completed, the 2015 Citizen of the Year will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet at R&D Catering.

Chamber director Rob Kreibich said the change in this year’s venue for the announcement was made to bring more attention to the area’s most prestigious award.

Last year’s Citizen of the Year was won by Patty Berger, with the announcement being held at Barley John’s.

To make your nomination, visit newrichmond-news.com for the nomination page.

For more information, call the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce at 715-563-3923 or the New Richmond News at 715-243-7767.

To provide your nomination, visit the website below, or stop in the New Richmond News office at 127 S. Knowles Ave., New Richmond, WI 54017

https://docs.google.com/a/rivertowns.net/forms/d/1kjt1vMM8EyHXj8YDgOGnI8...