“When the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth opened for tours a few years later, they wouldn’t even mention the murders, and many people taking the tours wanted to know more about the background,” Kimball said. “Because I had covered the investigation and the two trials, plus many subsequent events involving the principals in the case, I published the first edition of my book.”

The author will make a visit to the Friday Memorial Library to give a presentation on his book — “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion” — on Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.

“Library speeches are a great opportunity for authors to meet their readers, and explain more about their books and their own backgrounds,” Kimball said. “My wife, Julie Kramer, is a mystery novelist who speaks at libraries and bookstores around the country, far more than I do, but we both appreciate the chance to have a dialogue with readers.”

When Kimball visits libraries to talk about his experiences with the case, he gets many questions about how he got his information and what it was like for him to cover such a big case.

“Many people have taken the tour of Glensheen in Duluth, or saw the recent musical about the case in St. Paul, so they want to know what really happened that night and more about the aftermath,” Kimball said. “Many enjoy my ‘behind the scenes’ stories about how I uncovered some of the scoops in the case.”

The writing of the book didn’t take Kimball long because of his deep knowledge of the case over the years and only took him a few weeks to get the text of the book on paper. Kimball said he updates the book regularly, each time a new development in the case comes to light.

“I had access to all my clips about the murder case and the trials, in addition to most of the events being firmly lodged in my memory,” Kimball said. “I had also interviewed all the people involved extensively over the years and had notes from those interactions.”

Over the last 39 years since the murders, Kimball wrote for the Star Tribune for 31 years before starting to write for MinnPost, an online political news site, in 2007. He has also helped other authors write their memoirs.

According to Kimball, his book is a must-read for anyone who is interested in visiting the Glensheen Mansion as the tour gives very little information about the murders.

“And it’s a quick way to get up-to-date on what has been called Minnesota’s most infamous murder,” Kimball said. “It makes the tour much more interesting, and the tour guides won’t tell you much, or anything about the murders.”