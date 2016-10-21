Hammond Community Library: Saturday, Oct. 22 - three events - all family-friendly
The Hammond Community Library will host a haunted library from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The free event is a family-friendly, non-scary event for everyone. Added to this year’s haunted library — a library-hosted event — is a Halloween carnival and trunk-or-treat, which are both hosted by the Friends of the Hammond Community Library.
The library encourages visitors to come dressed in costume and bring along a treat bag or bucket, you will leave with lots of goodies.
- Haunted library: A library totally transformed with Halloween decorations, an I spy challenge, and treat stations.
- Trunk-or-treat: A safe alternative to trick-or-treating. Trusted community members and businesses are decorating their vehicles in a very Halloween-friendly fashion and handing out treats to the trick-or-treaters as the kids go from trunk-to-trunk (vehicle-to-vehicle).
- Halloween carnival: Carnival games and prizes to play before, during and after enjoying the haunted library and trunk-or-treat (small cost for tickets … this is a fundraising event for the Friends of the Hammond Community Library).
More information: email mjohnson@hammondpubliclibrary.org, or call 715-796-2281.