    Hammond Community Library: Saturday, Oct. 22 - three events - all family-friendly

    By New Richmond Newsroom Today at 4:32 p.m.

    The Hammond Community Library will host a haunted library from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

    The free event is a family-friendly, non-scary event for everyone. Added to this year’s haunted library — a library-hosted event — is a Halloween carnival and trunk-or-treat, which are both hosted by the Friends of the Hammond Community Library.

    The library encourages visitors to come dressed in costume and bring along a treat bag or bucket, you will leave with lots of goodies.

    • Haunted library: A library totally transformed with Halloween decorations, an I spy challenge, and treat stations.
    • Trunk-or-treat: A safe alternative to trick-or-treating. Trusted community members and businesses are decorating their vehicles in a very Halloween-friendly fashion and handing out treats to the trick-or-treaters as the kids go from trunk-to-trunk (vehicle-to-vehicle).
    • Halloween carnival: Carnival games and prizes to play before, during and after enjoying the haunted library and trunk-or-treat (small cost for tickets … this is a fundraising event for the Friends of the Hammond Community Library).

    More information: email mjohnson@hammondpubliclibrary.org, or call 715-796-2281.

