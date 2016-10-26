Halloween: Get the treats ready

Should there be other events not included here, please email information to rrivard@rivertowns.net or call Ray Rivard at 715-243-7767, ext. 241.

City of New Richmond

Trick-or-treating at downtown businesses in the city of New Richmond will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Look for the orange poster in the windows of participating businesses.

New Richmond elementary schools

Paperjack Elementary

Monday, Oct. 31, Kindergarten Halloween parade at 2:30 p.m., followed by a music concert in the gymnasium

Hillside Elementary

Monday, Oct. 31, Kindergarten Halloween parade - 2:30 p.m.

Starr Elementary

Kindergarten will be having their parade on Monday, Oct. 31, at 2:50 p.m.

St. Croix Central

St. Croix Central elementary is having its Halloween parade at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

The young students in Roberts also spend time walking downtown in their costumes. The students go down Main Street to Vine Street and then back to school on Warren Street.

Somerset

The Somerset Lions Club will host a haunted hay ride Saturday, Oct. 29 (rain or shine), 6-9:30 p.m., at Somerset Village Park.

The cost is $5 per ride, $10 for a family. Any age is welcome, but those 6 and older is suggested.

Come early for food and warm drinks at family-friendly prices, provided by the Somerset girls hockey program. Bathrooms will be open. The hay ride will be about 20 minutes in length and there will be scary actors at various scenes, as well as roaming the trail. No guests will be touched by the actors, but be prepared to be "spooked," "shocked," and "startled."

For more information, call 715-497-4806.

Star Prairie

A haunted house will be open at Cindy Gibson's house across the street from Star Prairie ball park, Friday, Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m. Ticket prices for adults are $4 and $2 for children who attend. For more information, call Cindy Gibson at 715-248-3226.

The inaugural Zombie Pub Run, sponsored by the Star Prairie Community Club, will be held Saturday, Oct. 29. All "zombies" should meet at the Star Prairie Sports Bar. All will leave for a hay ride in Wanderoos at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call Linda Gibson at 715-248-7018.

Halloween on Main Street in Roberts

From 3-5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, the Main Street merchants in Roberts will open their doors for trick-or-treaters.

Hazel Mackin Community Library

Robert and Lynn Halbrook will present "Things that go bump in the night" at the Hazel Mackin Community Library in Roberts on Monday, Oct. 31. Hot dogs and refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. with a magic show starting at 6 p.m.