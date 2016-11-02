The Month of November at a glance:

Family Literacy Night

Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. Pigs, Pigs, Pigs!!!

Tonight is all about pigs and hearing the story while seeing the story being signed to you by Tami McManus. Learn a few sign language signs, be silly with pig stories and messy with a pig craft.

Author Talk: Laurie Gruber, a local author

Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.

This event will take place at the Parkside Restaurant. You will be able to enjoy a cup of soup and salad for $3, meet the author, purchase the author’s first book and get it signed.

Wreath-making

Nov. 10 and Nov. 14 from 4-8 p.m.

Make your very own holiday wreath.

Mark Iverson will be here to guide you through the process. There is a charge for this class, payable to Mark Iverson, the library is providing a working space for Mark Iverson to offer this unique program to the community.

You may bring in your own decorations or purchase some decorations from Mr. Iverson.

Family Art Night

Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.

Enjoy cheese, crackers and apples before we begin a fun evening of a parent and children creation. Join us for a Herve Tullet inspired art workshop.

Herve Tullet is the author of “Press Here” and “Mix it up”.

Make-And-Take Night

Hot Chocolate Mix and Creamers, 5-8 p.m.

Learn how to make your very own hot chocolate mix and creamers to use for gifts this holiday season. Supplies for making and decorating your mixes will be provided, free will donations are appreciated.

CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY:

Nov. 24-26. Have a wonderful holiday!

Customer Appreciation Prize Drawing

Dates to enter the drawing: Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.

Stop in for the details and see your prize for this month. Let’s just say that checking out materials from the Hammond Community Library has its perks!

Michelle Johnson is librarian at the Hammond Community Library