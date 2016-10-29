Join us Oct. 31 for a fun night of family-friendly entertainment at the library, starting with hot dogs and chips being served at 5:30 p.m. and a magic show from 6-7 p.m.

I’m sure you’ve been seeing a lot around the topic of dementia lately.

Recently the newspaper had an article about a local Roberts family whose journey involved early onset dementia. It is a subject that many would rather not talk about, but is becoming more prevalent. We have partnered with the Aging and Disability Resource Center to present a three-part series. The first presentation is designed to give advice on how to create a lifestyle that is good for the brain and body to delay or prevent memory loss. The presentation will discuss the 10 warning signs of dementia along with what dementia looks like, and go over what, exactly, dementia is. It will also explore resources for brain health and dementia.

Brain Health and Memory will be at 1 p.m., Nov. 2.

Memory screening will be from 1-3 p.m., Nov. 7. Call the ADRC at 1-800-372-2333 to set up a memory screen appointment at our library. The appointment will last about 15 minutes and is done in a private room by the ADRC Dementia Care specialist.

Effective communication and caregiving will be at 1 p.m., Nov. 9.

Changing the way we walk with people whose memory is interrupted is essential. This presentation will cover basic tips for talking to those who suffer from dementia and other memory loss diseases.

It will also discuss ways to support those who are caregivers so they don’t burn out. It provides practical, easy-to-use methods creating success and satisfaction along with resources for caregivers.

Story Time: Story times are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. The week

of Oct. 24 will be Halloween (costumes for story time are encouraged); the week of

Oct. 31 will be monsters; Nov. 7 and 9 will be Eric Carl. Story time fun includes music, finger plays, books, crafts and sensory bins, with lots of learning.

Lego Club: Saturday, Nov. 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m.