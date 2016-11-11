Oct, 31 was our Halloween extravaganza. Patrons were able to join us for a dinner of hotdogs and chips before our magic show “Count Wackula’s “Things that Go Bump in the Night” performed by Robert Halbrook.

Teen and Tween Book Club: This month’s Tween Book Club Book is “Pip Bartlett’s Guide to Magical Creatures,” by Jackson Pearce and Maggie Stiefvater, and is meeting on Saturday, Nov. 12, 10-11 a.m. Our Teen Book Club read for the month is “American Born Chinese” by Gene Luen Yang. We’ll be meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

S.T.E.M. Program: In partnership with the St. Croix County Extension Office, our library has been offering a monthly S.T.E.M. program where students in grades 4-8 can come join us in fun, hands on science experiments. Our November S.T.E.M. program is coming up soon on Thursday, November 17, from 4:30-5:30p.m.

This program is going to continue to be offered here at the library through the month of December, with a different topic and experiments for each month. The topics for each month are as follows: October “Egg Drop,” November “Ag Innovations,” and December “Eco Bot Challenge.” Dates and times can be found on our website or by calling the library.

Library Pokémon Badges: Through Nov. 18 stop in to the library for opportunities to earn your very own library themed Pokémon badge.

A Novel Idea Book Club: Monday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m., at Bob Town Brew House, they will be discussing the book “At the Water’s Edge” by Sara Gruen. We have copies of the book available for check out, so stop by the library to get started on the amazing read.

For more information, email Gloria Knott at knottquiearanch@gmail.com

Story Time: Story times are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. The Nov. 7 and 9 theme is Eric Carle, the week of November 14 will be based around Thanksgiving, we’ll be taking a break from story time during the week of Nov. 21 because of the holiday, and the week of Nov. 28 will be Mo Willems.

Story time fun includes music, finger plays, books, crafts, and sensory bins, with lots of learning.

Job Center: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-noon. Come in and get information on job searches, building better resumes and cover letters, and learn about what employers are looking for in applicants.

For more information about programs and services at the library, call 715-749-3849; visit robertspubliclibrary.org; or email HMCL@robertspubliclibrary.org.