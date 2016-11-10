Hammond Public Library: November at a glance

Wreath Making on Nov. 10 and Nov. 14 from 4-8 p.m.

Make your very own holiday wreath. Mark Iverson will be here to guide you through the process. There is a charge for this class, payable to Mark Iverson, the library is providing a working space for Mark Iverson to offer this unique program to the community. You may bring in your own decorations or purchase some decorations from Mr. Iverson.

Family Art Night: Nov. 10, at 5 p.m.

Enjoy cheese, crackers, and apples before we begin a fun evening of a parent and children creation. Join us for a Herve Tullet inspired art workshop. Herve Tullet is the author of “Press Here” and “Mix it up”.

Make-And-Take Night: Nov. 14, Hot Chocolate Mix and Creamers from 5-8 p.m.

Learn how to make your very own hot chocolate mix and creamers to use for gifts this holiday season. Supplies for making and decorating your mixes will be provided, free will donations are appreciated.

Family Literacy Night: Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. Pigs, Pigs, Pigs!!!

Tonight is all about Pigs and hearing the story while seeing the story being signed to you by Tami McManus. Learn a few sign language signs, be silly with pig stories, and messy with a pig craft.

BAKE SALE!!! December 1, 2, 3 (during library hours):

Free will donation bake sale by the Friends of the Hammond Community Library. If you would like to donate baked goods, please let us know….e-mail mjohnson@hammondpubliclibrary.org or call 715-796-2281 to let us know that you are willing to donate an item or two.

December 1: Tree Lighting in Veteran’s Park at 6 p.m.

SCC Pep Band will be performing at 6 p.m. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, pick up a few bake sale items, and enjoy a family friendly community event.

CLOSED for Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 24, 25, and 26. Have a wonderful holiday!

Michelle Johnson is librarian at the Hammond Community Library