Volunteers honored at Westfields luncheon
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Westfields Hospital took time to honor their volunteers during a luncheon at the New Richmond Golf Club.
According to Westfields Hospital Foundation Director Jo Wrich, more than 40 guests were expected, ranging from gift shop volunteers to board members.
“Our over 50 volunteers range from age 18 to 94. Most have two legs but there are a few four-legged pet visiting volunteers who are very popular with our patients and staff,” Wrich said.