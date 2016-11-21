Search
    Volunteers honored at Westfields luncheon

    By Tom Lindfors on Nov 21, 2016 at 5:00 a.m.
    Pictured are: (front row, from the left) Janet Tjelta, Mary Santher, Jo Hughes, Betty Ring, Alice Gillen and Gloria Dodge; (second row) Marion Siebert, Jane Rosauer, Catherine O’Sullivan, Judy Gunderson, Gloma Hamernick, Lois Keiffer and Shirley Miller; (third row) Toby Marsh, Nancy Swiggum, Betty Schmit, Jo Hop, Julie Walsh, Diana Marsh and Katie Wendt; and (fourth row) Mary Anne Campbell, Kaye Ommon, Heather McAbee, Tom Mews and Wayne Tubbs. (Submitted photo)

    On Thursday, Nov. 10, Westfields Hospital took time to honor their volunteers during a luncheon at the New Richmond Golf Club.

    According to Westfields Hospital Foundation Director Jo Wrich, more than 40 guests were expected, ranging from gift shop volunteers to board members.

    “Our over 50 volunteers range from age 18 to 94. Most have two legs but there are a few four-legged pet visiting volunteers who are very popular with our patients and staff,” Wrich said.

