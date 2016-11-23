Hazel Mackin Library: The holidays are upon us

Well, since the calendar says so — it is time to be looking at the holidays. For many it is an exciting time of the year, but for many others it is stressful and even very difficult because of the loss of a loved one. We will be providing a program again to help those who find themselves or a friend in this situation. Silent Nights: Grieving Well Through the Holidays: Thursday, Dec. 8, 4:30-6 p.m. Paradoxes of the grief experience can be a new and unsettling part of the holidays. Adoray Home Health and Hospice invites you to join us for a grief support event. Gather for information about preparing for the holidays and an opportunity to create a memento in honor of your loved one. Please register by calling 715-684-5020.

Holiday Angels box is ready to be filled at the library. This program is designed to help children of families who are experiencing difficult times in our district. Items that could be donated include: toys, clothing, shoes, boots, hats, mittens, grooming supplies.

Please stop by and drop off your items by Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24-Saturday, Nov. 26 for the holiday. Stop by and stock up on movies and books for your extended time with family and friends. Regular hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.

A Novel Idea Book Club: Monday, November, 28, 6 p.m., at Bob Town Brew House, they will be discussing “At the Water’s Edge,” by Sara Gruen. We have copies of the book available for checkout, so stop by the library to get started on the amazing read. For more information, email Gloria Knott at knottquiearanch@gmail.com.

Story Time: Story times are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. We’ll be taking a break from story time during the week of Nov. 21 because of the holiday, and the week of Nov. 28 will be Mo Willems; Dec. 5 and 7 will be Reindeer.

Story time fun includes music, finger plays, books, crafts, and sensory bins, with lots of learning.

S.T.E.M.: Thursday, Dec. 1, 4:30-5:50 p.m. This last event of the year for S.T.E.M. will be a Eco Bot Challenge. Make sure to call the library to sign up 715-749-3849.

Tween Teen Book Club holiday craft: Saturday, Dec 3, 10-11 a.m. The holidays are a busy time so no book club discussion this month. Instead come in to do a holiday craft.

A Novel Idea Book Club: Friday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Come for the coffee and the conversation to discuss your favorite books of 2016. Feel free to bring along any books you would love to share with the group.

Christmas on Main: Saturday, Dec. 10. Come out and support the local businesses for the holidays. The library will have Lego Club, 10:30-11:30 a.m. that day, but we will also have an open holiday make and take craft for all ages, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Holiday event: Thursday, Dec. 15, 6-8 p.m. We are so excited to announce that our local community brass ensemble-joyful brass will be playing live music this night.

Santa will be here for some photos and make and take crafts will be available for all ages. Light refreshments of cookies, cider and coffee will be provided. Mark this event on your calendar as this event is always a family favorite at our library.