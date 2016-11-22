Somerset Public Library: Pillowcases and more!

If you’re reading this before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and are looking for something for the kids to do, bring them to the library to see the movie Finding Dory. We start at 1 p.m., and the popcorn is free!

Looking ahead to December (yikes!), there are several things going on at the beginning of the month. On Thursday, Dec. 6, we will be having a Family Gingerbread Man making contest. You’ll be decorating a foam gingerbread man at our Christmas party from 5–7:30 p.m.

Finally, there will be a craft night for teens on Dec. 15, from 5–7:30 p.m. We’ll be making “DIY Christmas Gifts,” including watercolor mugs, sugar scrubs, and cocoa kits. Please sign up, as space is limited. You can stop by, or call us and we’ll write down your name.

The Somerset Library will be closed on November 24, 25, and 26 to celebrate Thanksgiving. Have a wonderful holiday.

Susan Stepka is Assistant Librarian at the Somerset Public Library