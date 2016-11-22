Somerset Public Library: Pillowcases and more!
This is a reminder that the Somerset and Deer Park Libraries are partnering to sew pillowcases for Grace Place. Thank you to those who joined us previous November Monday evenings to help us sew. The last opportunity will be this coming Monday, Nov. 28, from 5–7 p.m., here at the library. We will have sewing machines set up and material cut out and ready to sew. If you’d like to give it a try, stop by, and we’ll show you what to do. You don’t need to bring anything with you. This is how we’re helping Grace Place this holiday season, and we’d love to see you.
If you’re reading this before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and are looking for something for the kids to do, bring them to the library to see the movie Finding Dory. We start at 1 p.m., and the popcorn is free!
Looking ahead to December (yikes!), there are several things going on at the beginning of the month. On Thursday, Dec. 6, we will be having a Family Gingerbread Man making contest. You’ll be decorating a foam gingerbread man at our Christmas party from 5–7:30 p.m.
Finally, there will be a craft night for teens on Dec. 15, from 5–7:30 p.m. We’ll be making “DIY Christmas Gifts,” including watercolor mugs, sugar scrubs, and cocoa kits. Please sign up, as space is limited. You can stop by, or call us and we’ll write down your name.
The Somerset Library will be closed on November 24, 25, and 26 to celebrate Thanksgiving. Have a wonderful holiday.
Susan Stepka is Assistant Librarian at the Somerset Public Library